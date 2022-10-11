All three events, organised by Ashfield District Council, will feature funfair rides, an entertainment stage featuring performances from local talent, free face painting, and Santa and his sleigh.

And this year, the three Christmas markets will fill the town centres with food and drink, featuring traders from Ashfield Food and Drink Festival, as well as local businesses and residents selling gifts, and crafts.

The events will finish with the official light switch on of the Christmas trees and feature 3D lighting.

Visitors at a previous Christmas light switch on event in Ashfield

The events will be held on Thursday, November 17, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm in Market Place Car Park, Sutton, on Thursday, November 24, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm in Kirkby Plaza and Ellis Street, Kirkby and on Wednesday, November 30 from 4pm to 7.30pm in Hucknall Market Place Car Park and High Street.

Coun Rachel Madden, executive lead member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, at Ashfield District Council, said: “We can’t wait to see our town centres buzzing with thousands of visitors, once again.

"Our Christmas light switch on events are always hugely popular and we are excited to host three fun filled events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Council’s Summer of Fun was a successful series of free family events and the Christmas events will be an excellent conclusion of the council’s events programme.

“Christmas officially starts in Ashfield in November, so join us as we spread the festive magic across the district with our annual Christmas celebrations.”

This will be the first time since 2019 that the Christmas light switch on events have taken place in a proper capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year saw the return of Ashfield’s Christmas Festivals, however the Sutton event had to be postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sutton light switch on was eventually streamed live on Facebook and the lights were switched on by Father Christmas and local school children.