Staff belongings were stolen from a locked staff room that had been forced open on Saturday, July 15.

They included the car keys to a Volkswagen Polo, which was then stolen from one of the hospital’s car parks.

Another set of car keys, house keys, cash and an ID card were also taken in the incident.

The burglary happened at King's Mill Hospital in Sutton

The stolen Volkswagen Polo was recovered the next day after it was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Leicestershire.

Police attended but the person driving the Volkswagen Polo had fled the scene.

An appeal for information was issued on Tuesday, August 1, and on Wednesday (August 2), a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was taken into custody for questioning and has since been bailed with conditions while inquiries continue.

Detective Constable Colin Kirkup, of the city burglary team, said: “Burglary is a priority for the force because we understand the significant impact this invasive offence can have on victims.

"Members of the public can have faith that break-ins will be investigated thoroughly and the force continues to attend every burglary which is reported to us.