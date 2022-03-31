Planting gets underway for first 'bee highways' in Ashfield
Ashfield District Council has started sowing brand new bee highways across the district.
The bee highways will be home to a mixture of native wildflowers to support pollinators, birds and other small wildlife and are being created on Teversal Trail in Skegby, and along Derby Road in Kirkby.
Coun Samantha Deakin, cabinet member for Parks, Town Centres, and Neighbourhood Services, said: “We are really excited to be able to start the planting of the first of many bee highways in Ashfield.
"We know that these highways will help increase the biodiversity and habitats for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators.
“We are committed to improving and protecting the environment to create a cleaner, greener area to live, work and visit for all our residents, including wildlife.”
A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.