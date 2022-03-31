The bee highways will be home to a mixture of native wildflowers to support pollinators, birds and other small wildlife and are being created on Teversal Trail in Skegby, and along Derby Road in Kirkby.

Coun Samantha Deakin, cabinet member for Parks, Town Centres, and Neighbourhood Services, said: “We are really excited to be able to start the planting of the first of many bee highways in Ashfield.

"We know that these highways will help increase the biodiversity and habitats for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators.

Coun Jason Zadrozny and Coun Samantha Deakin at Teversal Trails

“We are committed to improving and protecting the environment to create a cleaner, greener area to live, work and visit for all our residents, including wildlife.”