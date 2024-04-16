Mansfield teenager and another boy appear in court after street robberies in Nottingham area
The first victim was walking close to Queens Walk tram stop, The Meadows, Nottingham, when he was confronted by youths on a motorcycle around 6.10pm on Thursday, April 11.
It was reported one of the youths brandished a knife and the victim was forced to go to his home address to fetch cash – where a downstairs and upstairs window were also smashed.
A second robbery took place around 6.45pm the same day when a cyclist reported having his bike stolen after being chased into a gym in Wilford Lane, West Bridgford.
Officers arrested two suspects a short time later after searches of the area had taken place.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with robbery, threats with a blade in a public place and criminal damage in relation to the first incident.
Mason Wargon, 18, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield, has been charged with robbery in relation to the second incident.
Both appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 13, and they have been remanded in custody.
Detective Inspector Lisa Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We understand street robberies can be extremely frightening for any victim to go through and always work hard to trace suspects and recover any stolen items.
“I hope our fast and efficient response to these two incidents provides reassurance to the victims, as well as the wider community.”