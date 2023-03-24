News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
1 hour ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
3 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
4 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
6 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
6 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Man arrested after more than 300 cannabis plants found in Sutton house

Police officers in Ashfield have arrested a 57-year-old man after more than 300 cannabis plants were discovered in a Sutton home.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:53 GMT

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police's Sutton neighbourhood and Ashfield Operation Reacher teams found the plants after raiding the property on Brand Lane.

Read More
Fire chief thanks neighbours for 'understanding and support' after huge Savanna ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Ashfield policing team posted on its Facebook page: “Found within, officers discovered in excess of 300 cannabis plants and that the electricity had been bypassed.

More than 300 cannabis plants were found
More than 300 cannabis plants were found
More than 300 cannabis plants were found
Most Popular

“Officers put their investigative noses on as something didn't quite feel right inside. All clues led officers to the loft , where within the corner they located a 57-year-old male trying his best to hide.

“Our green-fingered gardener was arrested and checked in for an all-inclusive stay at custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I know we constantly warn the public of the dangers of cannabis grows but this certainly was a disaster waiting to happen which would have impacted on those living in the immediate vicinity.

"Thankfully all is now safe and resolved.”

The electricity had been bypassed
The electricity had been bypassed
The electricity had been bypassed
The electricity had been bypassed
The electricity had been bypassed
The electricity had been bypassed