Man arrested after fuel station robbery in Ollerton on Christmas Day
The victim was working at the Esso garage in Old Rufford Road, Ollerton, when a man entered the shop and confronted him at around 11pm on Christmas Day.
The assistant was threatened with a sharpened stick before the offender stole cans of beer and cigarettes and left the garage.
Officers have studied CCTV footage of the incident and carried out other local inquiries.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on Boxing Day on suspicion of robbery.
He was also detained on suspicion of stealing further cans of beer from the same venue at around 8pm on Christmas Day and theft and threats of criminal damage towards a woman.
Anyone with any information about the incident or with CCTV and dashcam footage in the area should call police on 101, quoting incident number 460 of 25 December 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.