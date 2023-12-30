News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Man arrested after fuel station robbery in Ollerton on Christmas Day

Detectives investigating after a fuel station shop assistant was threatened during a robbery have arrested a suspect.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Dec 2023, 14:16 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 14:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The victim was working at the Esso garage in Old Rufford Road, Ollerton, when a man entered the shop and confronted him at around 11pm on Christmas Day.

The assistant was threatened with a sharpened stick before the offender stole cans of beer and cigarettes and left the garage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have studied CCTV footage of the incident and carried out other local inquiries.

Most Popular
Detectives investigating after a fuel station shop assistant was threatened during a robbery have arrested a suspect.Detectives investigating after a fuel station shop assistant was threatened during a robbery have arrested a suspect.
Detectives investigating after a fuel station shop assistant was threatened during a robbery have arrested a suspect.
Read More
Former Mansfield nightclub raided as 'cannabis factory' discovered

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Boxing Day on suspicion of robbery.

He was also detained on suspicion of stealing further cans of beer from the same venue at around 8pm on Christmas Day and theft and threats of criminal damage towards a woman.

Anyone with any information about the incident or with CCTV and dashcam footage in the area should call police on 101, quoting incident number 460 of 25 December 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.