Detectives investigating after a fuel station shop assistant was threatened during a robbery have arrested a suspect.

The victim was working at the Esso garage in Old Rufford Road, Ollerton, when a man entered the shop and confronted him at around 11pm on Christmas Day.

The assistant was threatened with a sharpened stick before the offender stole cans of beer and cigarettes and left the garage.

Officers have studied CCTV footage of the incident and carried out other local inquiries.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Boxing Day on suspicion of robbery.

He was also detained on suspicion of stealing further cans of beer from the same venue at around 8pm on Christmas Day and theft and threats of criminal damage towards a woman.