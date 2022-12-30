Emergency services were called to the house fire in Union Street, Mansfield, on Fridaty, December 30, at about 1.30am, after the blaze started in the loft-space of the property.

At its height, more than 20 firefighters were tackling the blaze, with crews from Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Kirkby’s Ashfield, Blidworth and Chesterfield fire stations in attendance, alongside the joint drone team, Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said large numbers of cannabis plants were later found in the loft and the basement as firefighters fought to stop the flames from spreading to a neighbouring property.

Fire crews were called to a house fire on Union Street, Mansfield

Officers at the scene later tracked down a suspect and a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in police custody.

No-one was hurt in the fire and investigations are continuing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a good bit of work by officers in the early hours of the morning to locate this suspect and bring him into custody.

“We have been saying for a very long time that domestic cannabis cultivation is extremely dangerous, and this is why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roof was damaged

“Cannabis grows generate a huge amount of heat and typically include a maze of dangerous and bypassed electrics in close proximity to various combustible substances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result, the risk of fire is greatly increased. So, if you suspect the property next door to you is being used in this way it is imperative that you contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 28 of December 30, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crime Scene Investigators were also in attendance

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident of Union Street said: “It happened at about 1.30am. I heard something outside and I heard our neighbours shouting ‘fire, fire’.

“I didn’t know what was going on so I took my kids and we ran outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“"I saw fire at the house but I’m not sure what happened so we’re just waiting to find out what’s going on.”

Another resident, whose partner called the fire brigade, said: “There was a lot of smoke. I felt a bit scared.

Advertisement Hide Ad