New children's play area could be coming to East Midlands Designer Outlet

A planning application for the shopping centre, just off the M1 at junction 28, has been submitted to Bolsover District Council for the ‘relocation of bin store and the construction of a Play Barn to the rear of the Food Court, plus the provision of a connecting path and soft landscaping.’

The proposed Play Barn will be located adjacent to the existing Food Court, within the existing car park and within the fenced boundary of the Outlet Centre complex.

It will be accessed from the Food Court via an external pathway which will be set within a small, landscaped garden and the pathway.

The location of the proposed new Play Barn at East Midlands Designer Outlet

The planning and retail statement says: “The building will contain a large triple deck play area, connected by slides and stairs. It is intended that the ground floor level will incorporate a shoe drop-off area, toddler play area and a number of soft play areas for older children to navigate through.

"Level two and three will provide similar soft play zones, with these interconnected by a bridge, slides and stairs. All the zones will benefit from safety cages in the interest of safety and feature brightly coloured materials.

“The easternmost end of the Play Barn will incorporate a seating area, which will act as a transition place.

"The Play Barn will be a recreational and interactive space that will also give an opportunity for parents and carers to have a break whilst visiting East Midlands Designer Outlet. It will improve health and well-being in this regard through enabling physical activity.”

The document also states the proposals will lead to the loss of 60 spaces within the existing car park, however, it is not considered, in the context of the existing provision of 1,762 spaces at the centre, that the loss of these spaces will have an effect on the overall operation of the car park and the centre.

