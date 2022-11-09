Mansfield Custody Suite, which is in the basement of the town’s police station, has been significantly overhauled to improve the experience of everyone who uses the building.

Its facilities have undergone renovation work to bring them up to standard, and significant improvements have also been made to the booking-in area to improve privacy for detainees – particularly those who are vulnerable.

Lighting and ventilation have also been overhauled, and new acoustic paneling fitted to reduce noise. Staff facilities have also been upgraded.

Chief Inspector Emma Spencer, head of custody at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These refurbishments will create a better working environment for our staff and partners, and will also provide a better experience for detainees – especially those who are vulnerable.

“It is important to remember that the people who pass through our custody suites are not there to be punished – they are there to be investigated because we think they may have committed an offence.

“In my experience that process works far more effectively when people are taken to a building that is modern, clean and fit for purpose. That is especially true for people who may be violent or are very vulnerable because of their mental health.

“Because if we treat them as well as possible, they are less likely to cause problems for detention staff and are more likely to cooperate with investigative staff.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in this process for ensuring that the work was carried out in a timely and effective way.”

During the course of the six-week project in Mansfield, detainees were taken instead to a custody facility at Oxclose Lane Police Station in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry, said: “This upgrade brings Mansfield up to the standards needed and follows hot on the heels of the redevelopment of Nottingham’s brand new custody suite, which opened earlier this year.

