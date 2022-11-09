Speed gun operation in Mansfield after complaints from residents
Mansfield South Neighbourhood Police Team carried out a speed gun operation in Mansfield after complaints from residents regarding speeding vehicles.
By Shelley Marriott
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The operation was carried out on Monday, November 7, on Bellamy Road and Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield.
No drivers were found to be exceeding the speed limit on Bellamy Road but one driver was reported for excess speed, and two drivers were stopped and advised regarding their speed, on Chatsworth Drive.
Two out of the three drivers spoken to live in the local area.