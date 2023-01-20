Magical moments from Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe panto over the years

To celebrate the return of Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe’s panto this month, it is time to take a look back over decades of magic, fun and side-splitting laughter.

The amateur theatre group has been running since 1979, raising more than £150,000 for local good causes in the Mansfield community.

This year’s panto Aladdin, which opens on Saturday, January 28 at the town’s Palace Theatre, promises “madness and mayhem” in abundance –along with a whole heap of the usual panto songs and silliness.

Tickets priced at £10 are available from the theatre box office, with all proceeds going to charity.

Now let's take a look back at some of the troupe’s most magical panto moments from over the years.

1. A trip down Memory Lane... Cast members of the Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe's production of Aladdin pictured at the Palace Theatre in 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson Photo Sales

2. Robin Hood Dancers on stage during Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood back in 2016. Photo: m Photo Sales

3. China town Cast members in their costumes backstage during MHTT's production of Aladdin back in 2015. Photo: m Photo Sales

4. Boooo! The villain Sheriff causing the audience to shout "boooooo!" during Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood - 2016. Photo: m Photo Sales