3. Poppy

Here is golden oldie Poppy. She is a 12-year-old domestic short hair. This beautiful lady is in need of a calm, quiet home. Poppy has a lovely personality and enjoys lots of fuss and attention. She is overweight, and although she has lost some a strict feeding regime is needed and encouragement to exercise. Poppy will need time to settle in to her new home as she can be a little unsure of new surroundings, but once settled she will make a brilliant companion. Unfortunately, she cannot live with cats or dogs and would prefer a quiet home and peaceful environment. To find out how to adopt Poppy see: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/poppy/

Photo: RSPCA