As the welfare charity reports seeing a surge in people wanting to adopt felines, 352 were adopted in Nottinghamshire in 2020, but there are still many more moggies looking for loving homes.
This ‘adoptober,’ could you care for one of these adorable residents at the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre, at Radcliffe-on-Trent. Some have had a rough start in life, many are lost or abandoned, whilst others have been treated badly by humans.
Whatever their story, these beautiful creatures are all looking for kindness and that special place to call “home.”
See here the friendly felines who need your help…
Could you offer one of these cute kitties a forever home?
2. Petal
Meet Petal, a three year old female, semi long hair. This beautiful girl has a very cheeky, playful nature! Petal is very outgoing and enjoys lots of fuss. She came in to our care as a stray, so we unfortunately don’t know much about her history. Petal will make a lovely addition to somebody's family. She may be able to live with cats, dogs and primary school age children. To find out more about adopting her visit: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/petal/
3. Poppy
Here is golden oldie Poppy. She is a 12-year-old domestic short hair. This beautiful lady is in need of a calm, quiet home. Poppy has a lovely personality and enjoys lots of fuss and attention. She is overweight, and although she has lost some a strict feeding regime is needed and encouragement to exercise. Poppy will need time to settle in to her new home as she can be a little unsure of new surroundings, but once settled she will make a brilliant companion. Unfortunately, she cannot live with cats or dogs and would prefer a quiet home and peaceful environment. To find out how to adopt Poppy see: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/poppy/
4. Felix
Lovely Felix, is a three year old, male, domestic shorthair.
This gorgeous boy is looking for a quiet home as he can be a little timid at first. Once Felix knows you he is an affectionate boy who loves to be on your knee. He could be re-homed with female cats but not with dogs or young children. Find out more at https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/felix/
