Loved ones pay last respects to 'hard working' former Langwith councillor

Ken and Freda Walker

Ken Walker, 88, passed away on August 29, and a service was held in Mansfield Crematorium’s Thoresby Chapel, today (Monday, October 10).

The service was led by celebrant, Clare Baggaley, and she told the story of Ken’s life.

Clare said: “He will be remembered as a hard working man who was committed to his role as chairman of the council and the improvements that he made.

The funeral for Ken Walker was held in Mansfield Crematorium’s Thoresby Chapel

“He has not left this world unchanged and he will be valued and remembered."

Ken attended Chesterfield Grammar School and after school he helped his dad on his allotment and enjoyed scrumping in the orchard.

Ken went on to work at Shirebrook Colliery where he worked until it closed in many different roles.

He then joined Bolsover District Council, where he worked alongside his friend, Brian Murray-Carr, as a full time councillor.

During his third year he became chairman of the council.

Clare said: “He spent a great deal of time to promote the council and develop links with other agencies.

“He worked very hard to gain a good reputation and confidence in the council.”

In later life he would spend his free time on his own at his allotment.

Clare said: “He was described as a strong man who could dig all day.

"He had a small circle of friends who he would meet for a pint in The Soldiers.”

Ken was sadly diagnosed with an incurable cancer in 2020 but he refused treatment and accepted his diagnosis.

But it was January 15, when tragedy struck and Ken and his wife Freda were allegedly attacked at their home.

Freda, aged 86, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Ken was found with serious injuries which left him requiring hospital treatment.

Clare said: “The horrific assault they both experienced left him with life changing injuries as a result.

