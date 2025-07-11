Love of Lab: Mansfield dog rescue ‘with big heart’ rehomes Labradors across the country
Team Edward was established by Mansfield’s Wendy Brassington and her friends to help surrendered Labradors find forever homes.
Named after Wendy’s chocolate Labrador, Edward, the rescue is dedicated to providing five-star care for Labradors fortunate enough to find them.
Having experienced the challenges of finding a forever home, Edward understood the journey from different perspectives.
Sadly, Edward passed away in 2022 at the age of 11, but his legacy continues through the work carried out in his name.
The charity is run by passionate, dedicated, and committed trustees who are Wendy’s close friends: Susan Smith and Janet Smethurst.
Both have rescue dogs, with Sue having a black Labrador named Tilly and Janet, owner of chocolate Labrador, Millie.
Wendy said: I absolutely love Labradors. I have two of my own – Ellie, a chocolate girl who is now nearly 15, and Harley, a chocolate boy who is nearly 3 years old.
“I just want the best for these wonderful dogs. We treat all Labradors in our care as if they were our own.
“The rehoming process is made possible thanks to our dedicated foster carers, who take in these dogs while I work to find them forever families.
“Essentially, it is a matchmaking operation.”
Wendy shared how the charity successfully rehomes approximately 30-45 Labradors each year across the UK.
Since its inception over a decade ago, the charity has only had a handful of dogs returned, demonstrating how successful the charity is when it comes to pairing up dogs and owners.
Wendy added: “One person's problem is not an issue for another. For example, if there is someone unable to take their Labrador for daily walks due to a change in health, there is likely an active potential owner out there able to provide that daily routine.”
The charity has grown in strength and gained recognition for their outstanding work, with a loyal online following of over 44,000 supporters on Facebook.
In 2015, Wendy was even nominated for a Pride of Britain award and received a Point of Light Award from the then Prime Minister, David Cameron, in acknowledgment of her commitment to the breed and her extensive fundraising efforts.
To express interest in adopting, individuals can join the waitlist at www.teamedwardlabradorrescue.co.uk/#adopt-foster-rehome.
Ideal foster candidates must live within an 8-10 mile radius of Nottingham, possess a secure, fenced garden, work from home or part-time, and not have small children.
The charity continues to fundraise through various activities each year, donations from supporters, and money made on their online shop.
Readers can find more at teamedwardlabradorrescue.co.uk and facebook.com/TeamEdwardLabradorRescue.
