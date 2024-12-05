‘Lots of potential’ as Sutton’s Idlewells Shopping Centre put up for sale

The director of the company managing Idlewells Shopping Centre in Sutton says there is “lots of potential” for the site after it was put up for sale for £3m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre, off Market Street, has 40 retail units, a café, a market hall and a multi-storey car park with around 250 spaces.

Some of the current occupiers include JD Sports, B&M, Specsavers, Greggs, Scriven’s, Boots, Superdrug, Vodafone, Holland & Barrett and Peacocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre, which is owned by London-based investment company Midos Group and managed by Leicester-based Davlea Estates, will be put up for auction on December 12.

Idlewells Shopping Centre in Sutton has been put up for sale for £3m

It has a guide price of up to £3.5m.

David Reisner, director of Davlea Estates, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service there has been a “huge amount of interest” and that he expects a bidding war.

He said: “We can confirm that the decision has been made to list the Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton, for auction with Acuitus in the coming weeks.

“The decision comes as we look to realign our portfolio of properties and is in no way related to the performance of the centre, which continues to attract over three million visitors each year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 2021 the shopping centre celebrated its 50th anniversary.

After being acquired by Davlea Estates in April 2023, the centre was refurbished.

Mr Reisner said the site has “lots of potential”, including the possibility of redeveloping a disused underground car park.

He said: “It would be ideal for a local business to think of a use to bring it back into action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were thinking bowling, cinema or some sort of leisure use.

“Any prospective buyer will inherit a shopping centre with a strong retail offering, several cafés, a thriving market, regular events, and strong interest in every available unit.

“The site will remain as a shopping centre in the coming years, providing a strong retail offer for the residents of Sutton and the surrounding areas.”

Ashfield District Council currently operates a market inside the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market area also underwent refurbishment works that cost £1.8m and began in 2017.

The Ashfield Independent-run council says the sale will not have an impact on the market.

“We are not directly affected by this sale as a council,” a spokesperson for the authority said.

Midos Group was also contacted for comment.