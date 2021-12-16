Whether it’s dining with Santa himself at Rufford Abbey, taking part in the Robin Robin Adventure Trail at Sherwood Forest, or enjoying the different Christmas craft activities on offer at Inspire Libraries, there is plenty of festive fun to help families have themselves a merry little Christmas.

Coun John Cottee, chairman of the Communities Committee at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We know that Christmas is such a magical time of the year for families and so we have planned lots of festive activities for them to enjoy together during the Christmas school holidays.

“Our beautiful country parks and green spaces also provide thousands of acres for families to explore the outdoors together over Christmas and New Year.

There are lots of festive activities taking place in Notts this Christmas

"So, whether you’re planning on going to see Santa, taking a winter wonderland walk, or visiting one of our libraries, there are plenty of opportunities to make some magical memories in Nottinghamshire.

“If you’re attending one of our events or enjoying the outdoors, don’t forget to share your photos with us on social media, using the tag #ExploreNotts.

“I'd also like to encourage all families to continue to stay safe over Christmas and New Year period and protect each other from Covid-19 by following the latest national guidance, which is to wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces and to wash hands regularly and thoroughly.

"I would also like to remind people that meeting outdoors is safer, but appreciate that this isn’t always possible during the colder, winter months. So, if you do meet indoors, please think about ventilation and let in plenty of fresh air.”

Top picks among the featured festive events include Dine with Santa at Rufford Abbey. Suitable for children over the age of two, families can book a delicious breakfast, lunch or tea with Santa at Rufford Abbey from Saturday, December 18, to Friday, December 24.

You can have breakfast from 8.30am-10am, lunch from noon to 1.30pm and tea from 3.30pm to 5pm. Tea with Santa is on December 18 and 19 only.

The cost starts from £18.95 for one adult and one child.

Join the great RSPB sneak and celebrate your inner robin by completing the Robin Robin adventure trail at Sherwood Forest.

There is no need to book, just pick up your trail pack from the Visitor Centre before you start from now until January 10, 2022, from 11am to 3pm.

Trail pack’s cost £3.

You can enjoy a day of performance and activities at Sherwood Forest to kickstart the festive period.

The Dukeries Community Band and the Major Oak Pop Choir will be performing at the Visitor Centre, before the Sheriff of Nottingham and Friar Tuck will vie for the title of the Lord of Misrule on Sunday, December 19 from 11am to 3pm.

And children can take part in a variety of free festive activities at Carlton, Eastwood, Kirkby, Ollerton, Retford and Stapleford Libraries.