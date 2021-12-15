Learn a new skill as range of new courses launched in Mansfield and Ashfield
A range of new year courses for work, life and leisure, offering free and low-cost learning opportunities for people in Ashfield and Mansfield have been launched by Inspire Learning Nottinghamshire.
Courses are free to those in receipt of eligible benefits and include maths, English, ESOL, and ICT as well as accredited courses at levels 1 and 2.
There’s even courses to help people make improvements to their health and wellbeing, explore a new hobby, or interest, or spend quality time with the family whilst learning something new.
Available at local libraries and online, courses are offered alongside free careers and benefits advice to help people into training, employment, or to make that next career move.
People can also use their local Inspire library, free of charge, to support their learning with free bookable computers, free WiFi and quiet study spaces.
Inspire Learning’s spring term course guide is available at local libraries or online at inspireculture.org.uk/learning.