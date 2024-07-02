Lorry fire in Rainworth caused by vape that was not disposed of correctly
Crews from Blidworth Fire Station and Mansfield Fire Station attended the incident this morning (Tuesday, July 2).
A post on the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service page said: “To stop the fire from rapidly spreading, we made the decision alongside Newark and Sherwood District Council to get all of the rubbish out of the lorry and onto the road.
“The clean up has now started by our colleagues, and the road will be clear shortly.
“Nobody wants this on their doorstep, so we ask that you all dispose of your vapes appropriately.
“Always take them to a recycling centre, and never dispose of them at home
“Thank you to the local residents of Rainworth for their patience while we deal with the incident.”
For more help and advice on how to dispose of vapes correctly visit www.notts-fire.gov.uk/community/safety-in-your-home/smoking-and-e-cigarettes
