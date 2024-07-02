Lorry fire in Rainworth caused by vape that was not disposed of correctly

By Shelley Marriott
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 10:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A lorry fire in Rainworth was caused by a vape not being disposed of correctly.

Crews from Blidworth Fire Station and Mansfield Fire Station attended the incident this morning (Tuesday, July 2).

A post on the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service page said: “To stop the fire from rapidly spreading, we made the decision alongside Newark and Sherwood District Council to get all of the rubbish out of the lorry and onto the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The clean up has now started by our colleagues, and the road will be clear shortly.

A lorry fire in Rainworth was caused by a vape not being disposed of correctlyA lorry fire in Rainworth was caused by a vape not being disposed of correctly
A lorry fire in Rainworth was caused by a vape not being disposed of correctly

“Nobody wants this on their doorstep, so we ask that you all dispose of your vapes appropriately.

Read More
Fire investigation continues at Kirkby industrial unit following 'devastating' b...

“Always take them to a recycling centre, and never dispose of them at home

“Thank you to the local residents of Rainworth for their patience while we deal with the incident.”

For more help and advice on how to dispose of vapes correctly visit www.notts-fire.gov.uk/community/safety-in-your-home/smoking-and-e-cigarettes

Related topics:Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue ServiceSherwood District Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.