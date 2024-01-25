Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire amongst those to receive Broxtowe Council’s highest honours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir John has supported communities across Nottinghamshire throughout his career.

As a successful businessman and philanthropist with a long and distinguished career at Experian, GUS, Standard Chartered and Burberry, he has remained committed to supporting the midlands region and is currently chairman of the Midlands Engine Partnership and Midlands Connect Government-backed initiatives aimed at driving economic growth throughout the region, creating new jobs and giving people more opportunity.

He is also formerly an East Midlands ambassador for Business in the Community and has a long-standing interest in education.

Sir John Peace has been made a Freeman and Alderman of Broxtowe Borough

In Broxtowe, Sir John has also championed the council and supported a number of Broxtowe-based businesses that have received the King’s Award for Enterprise, including Microlise in Eastwood.

In 2011, he was knighted for services to business and the voluntary sector.

Queen Elizabeth II appointed him as Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire in 2012.

He has always offered support to residents and, in particular, the student population within Broxtowe, both in his capacity as Lord-Lieutenant and vice-chancellor of Nottingham Trent University (NTU) and his close links with the University of Nottingham.

For 10 years he was chairman of the board of governors of NTU and in 2017 became chancellor.

Sir John is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and holds an honorary doctorate from the University of Nottingham as well as being an honorary doctor of business administration from NTU.

He has been a great advocate of the work undertaken by the military at Chetwynd Barracks and attended the Freedom of Entry Parades in the four towns of Broxtowe and promoted links between the military and residents.

He was formerly High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire in 2011-12 and is currently chairman of the Nottinghamshire Magistrates Advisory Committee.