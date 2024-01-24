News you can trust since 1952
Budding entrepreneurs in Broxtowe are invited to an online free start-up bootcamp

The Nottinghamshire start-up bootcamp is available to individuals based in Broxtowe and other districts in Nottinghamshire.
By John Smith
Published 24th Jan 2024, 16:52 GMT
It is part of a wider Nottinghamshire Start-Up Accelerator project which is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and delivered by East Midlands Chamber.

The project provides essential support to pre and early-stage businesses, offering vital interventions to boost the survival rates of businesses within their first three years of trading.

The online programme is being delivered by NBV Enterprise Solutions Ltd on a selection of dates on February 22-23 and March 14-15.

An free online bootcamp for budding entrepreneurs is running in February and March. Photo: OtherAn free online bootcamp for budding entrepreneurs is running in February and March. Photo: Other
Each session takes place from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Individuals from Eastwood and Kimberley and anyone else based in Broxtowe seeking to explore self-employment are invited to book their place on their chosen dates on the NBV Enterprise Solutions website at nbv.co.uk/training-and-events/.

Topics covered at the bootcamp include how to develop the knowledge, skills, and characteristics needed by business owners, legal responsibilities, tax, National Insurance and VAT, record keeping and business banking, as well as product pricing and cash flow forecasting.

Diane Beresford, deputy chief executive of East Midlands Chamber, said: “We know from research undertaken by the Office for National Statistics that more than 90 per cent of enterprises are still active after their first year of trading.

"However, this figure falls sharply after three years.

"The Nottinghamshire Start-Up Accelerator project provides the support needed at the earliest stages of conceiving and running a business to give it the best foundation for a long-lasting and successful future.”

