Long-term one-eyed foster cat with Mansfield rescue charity is seeking 'furever' home

A long-term foster cat from Mansfield with one eye – who has a “cheeky” young character for an “old boy” – is seeking a forever home.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:16 BST
Eric, an “adorable” eight-year-old tomcat, requires an indoor home where he can be the only pet in the house.

According to the Mansfield Cat Rescue team, an independent voluntary-run charity, Eric may be a “little bossy”, but is an “incredible character”.

And due to losing his eye as the result of a viral infection, rescue volunteers suggest an “indoor home” is needed for long-term fostered cat.

The adorable Eric, approximately eight-years-old.The adorable Eric, approximately eight-years-old.
The adorable Eric, approximately eight-years-old.
Nikita Harris, a trustee and administrator at the rescue, said: “Eric is a smart, old boy who has his foster mum wrapped around his little toe beans.

“She's pretty sure he could master anything, but the one thing he can't master is successfully finding a new home.

“While his foster mum adores him greatly, he needs to find someone else to own. Someone who is going to let him be the man of the house and feed him Dreamies on demand.”

Mansfield Cat Rescue relies entirely on fosterers and volunteers to care for and rehome rescued cats across the district.

The charity, with more than 7,000 followers on Facebookfb.com/Mansfieldcat, operates on funds from fundraising and sponsors.

There is also an Amazon wishlist for the charity, at shorturl.at/cderz, where supporters can purchase essential items for the charity’s cats. Items on the wishlist include food, bed, toys and medicine.

If readers would like to know more about the charity or enquire about Eric, you can contact the rescue team via [email protected]

