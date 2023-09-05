News you can trust since 1952
Nine brands Chad readers would like to see in Mansfield -- joining Starbucks in town

After announcing plans for a Starbucks in Mansfield, Chad readers suggested other big-named brands they would like to join the coffeehouse franchise in the town.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:07 BST

From calls for “more clothes shops” to suggestions of well-known household, bookstore and eatery brands….

Here are nine brands that Chad readers would like to join Mansfield town centre.

John Lewis was suggested by Corne Sgroot. Corne said: "Give people a reason to visit Mansfield."

1. John Lewis

John Lewis was suggested by Corne Sgroot. Corne said: "Give people a reason to visit Mansfield." Photo: Getty Images

Zara was a popular suggestion from Chad readers.

2. Zara

Zara was a popular suggestion from Chad readers. Photo: Stock images

Lush was suggested by one reader as a popular brand they would like to see in Mansfield town centre. Picture taken at the Lush Store in The Bridges Sunderland.

3. Lush

Lush was suggested by one reader as a popular brand they would like to see in Mansfield town centre. Picture taken at the Lush Store in The Bridges Sunderland. Photo: Kevin Brady

Ikea - the furniture franchise - was suggested as a big-name brand that would be welcomed in Mansfield.

4. Ikea

Ikea - the furniture franchise - was suggested as a big-name brand that would be welcomed in Mansfield. Photo: National World

