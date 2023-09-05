After announcing plans for a Starbucks in Mansfield, Chad readers suggested other big-named brands they would like to join the coffeehouse franchise in the town.
From calls for “more clothes shops” to suggestions of well-known household, bookstore and eatery brands….
Here are nine brands that Chad readers would like to join Mansfield town centre.
1. John Lewis
John Lewis was suggested by Corne Sgroot. Corne said: "Give people a reason to visit Mansfield." Photo: Getty Images
2. Zara
Zara was a popular suggestion from Chad readers. Photo: Stock images
3. Lush
Lush was suggested by one reader as a popular brand they would like to see in Mansfield town centre. Picture taken at the Lush Store in The Bridges Sunderland. Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Ikea
Ikea - the furniture franchise - was suggested as a big-name brand that would be welcomed in Mansfield. Photo: National World