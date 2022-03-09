Long-serving Shirebrook firefighters honoured with special medal

Nine firefighters at Shirebrook Fire Station have been presented with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medals.

Station manager Jonathan Smith, Shirebrook station manager, presented nine members of the Shirebrook on-call crew with the medal.

A spokesman for the fire station, on Portland Road, said: “Between the nine recipients, there is a total of 126 years service to the Shirebrook community.”

Station Manager Jonathan Smith, centre, presented Queen's Platinum Jubilee medals to nine long-serving firefighters at Shirebrook Fire Station.

The medals are being issued across the service to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee this year, celebrating 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne.

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “They are issued to all operational personnel – firefighters only – who have completed five or more years’ public service.”

