Long-serving Shirebrook firefighters honoured with special medal
More than 120 years of firefighting service has been honoured at a special presentation in Shirebrook.
Nine firefighters at Shirebrook Fire Station have been presented with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medals.
Station manager Jonathan Smith, Shirebrook station manager, presented nine members of the Shirebrook on-call crew with the medal.
A spokesman for the fire station, on Portland Road, said: “Between the nine recipients, there is a total of 126 years service to the Shirebrook community.”
The medals are being issued across the service to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee this year, celebrating 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne.
A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “They are issued to all operational personnel – firefighters only – who have completed five or more years’ public service.”