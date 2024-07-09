Long-serving Nottinghamshire foster carers honoured for their tireless service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of Nottinghamshire foster carers have been honoured for their long service totalling an incredible 295 years at a special awards ceremony.

Carers from five households were presented with awards for devoting between 25 and 40 years’ tireless service to fostering at the event, which was held at Mansfield Town Football Club on Wednesday (3 July).

They each received flowers and a certificate from Nottinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Families, Councillor Tracey Taylor, in recognition of the life-changing work they have done for vulnerable young people.

One of the carers honoured, Lyn, of Arnold, described her fostering experience of more than 35 years as ‘very rewarding’.

Lyn, who fosters with Michelle, has cared for more than 100 children in total – ranging from new-born babies to young people in their late teens – and currently cares for a 15-year-old boy.

The moving awards ceremony was told how they have given the teenager ‘support, love and consistency’ during the 11 years they have cared for him and want him to ‘feel a part of their lives and family forever’ ahead of him attending university.

Speaking after receiving her award, an emotional Lyn said anyone considering becoming a foster carer would get the support they need from the county council.

She said: “There is such a need for more foster carers and doing this role makes you feel good.

“The role is hard work, has its challenges but is very rewarding. The support we get from the fostering service is very good – you only have to pick up the phone and there’s always somebody there for us, and that’s what you need.

“It’s very important to be able to have that support network around you and it’s nice to be appreciated at an event like this.”

There are more than 950 children and young people in care in Nottinghamshire, with the county council urgently needing more foster carers for youngsters of all ages.

Councillor Taylor said it was a privilege to join the celebrations at the event and added that the county’s fostering service would love to hear from people who can offer loving homes.

She said: “I was delighted to attend the event to celebrate the work of our long-serving foster carers and acknowledge the tireless time and effort they all put in to looking after young people in care in our county.

“It was great to hear the foster carers’ stories about the children they look after and the experiences our foster carers have had.

“I’m grateful to each and every one of them for continuing to foster for Nottinghamshire.

“They do an amazing job and continue to provide a fantastic service in looking after and supporting vulnerable children and young people in Nottinghamshire and these awards are a way of saying thank you.

“We cannot thank them enough for what they do. However, we always need more people to take on the challenging and rewarding task of fostering.

“There are lots of different ways to foster, including part-time and respite care options as well as full-time fostering, so speak to our friendly team to find out how fostering could fit into your life.”