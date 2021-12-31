Fantastic Phoenix is the first child to be born to new mum and dad Shannon and Andy Branch!

Shannon, who is 26, went into King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, to be induced on Wednesday, December 22,

Her little son was originally due on January 4, but it was decided the best course of action would be for him to be born by C-Section on Saturday, December 25. That proved to be a totally “positive experience” for his mum.

Phoenix Branch who was born to Shannon and Andy Branch from New Ollerton by C-section on Christmas Day

With her devoted hubby Andy by her side, little Phoenix came into the world at 11.54am weighing in at 6llbs and 13.5 oz. Amazingly, Shannon was out of hospital and headed home on Boxing Day!

Phoenix has already proved a hit with his grandparents, Rita and Wayne Martin, from Clifton. He is their first grandchild.

Shannon, who works as a nursery nurse, said: “He is just amazing, I was a little tired after the birth, and even though I had a C-Section, potentially a little scary, but proved to be a very positive experience and the staff at King’s Mill were all really great and did an amazing job for us.

"Phoenix is absolutely everything I had ever hoped for.

"He is the first grandchild for my mum and dad, Rita and Wayne, and they just think he is absolutely wonderful too. They were very excited to meet him and we can’t wait to show him to the rest of our families.”

More Christmas Dad babies later.