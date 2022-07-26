Line-up announced for first Nottinghamshire Day Festival

Taking place on August 27, near the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre at Edwinstowe, the event will be hosted and headlined by local soul and R&B star Rob Green and the line-up will include 15 acts from Nottinghamshire, featuring everything from indie music to Indian classical afro-pop and acoustic sets.

Rob said: “Every show I ever do, I always make a point of letting people know I’m from Nottinghamshire.

“I’m so proud to be from such a creative county.

Rob Green will be headlining and hosting the music at the festival

“Spending an entire day celebrating the people who make it such a artistically rich place to live, hosting the stage and headlining the festival is such an honour.

“I just know is going to be so inspiring for us all.

“It’s going to be so exciting to be able to get together and celebrate our community in all its diversity and creative richness – I am buzzing.”

Nottinghamshire Council is also working with the Inspire Culture Learning and Libraries' Youth Arts team to help bring the musical line-up to the stage.

Inspire Youth Arts has worked with a number of the these artists as part of their record label eNGine Room, and on other projects, mentoring them with song writing, music production and recording, performance opportunities and promotional activities, to help them develop as professional artists within the industry.

The free event will have plenty of family-friendly activities including Robin Hood and Maid Marian and their band of outlaws who will do battle against the Sheriff of Nottingham in a two-part combat show, Lionheart.

There will also be a chance to experience their medieval camp and try axe throwing, crossbow shooting and catapulting, courtesy of the Sherwood Outlaws in partnership with the team from Notts Outdoors, the council’s outdoor and environmental education service.

Festival-goers will be greeted by two magnificent horses, Eclipse and Galahad.

There will also be pony rides available, all courtesy of the Sherwood Outlaws.

Football lovers will have chance to have a selfie with the European Cup, which Nottingham Forest famously lifted in 1979 and 1980.

Robin Hood will also come to life at the event, as part of the world-first 5G Connected Forest research which is led by the council, working with academic researchers and local businesses to boost tourism and the environment.

Visitors will get a chance to try one of the world’s first interactive holographic movies, starring the legend himself, using multi-media headsets.

Coun Ben Bradley, council leader and Mansfield MP, said: “We are proud to be holding the first Nottinghamshire Day Festival to showcase some of the best things about our county.

“This includes great music, fascinating history, world-famous legends, top sport teams and a reputation for being pioneers in technology and science.

“Everyone is welcome and will be great way to kick-start the bank holiday weekend.”

The festival is free to attend and for those travelling via car, parking will be £10 per vehicle, per day in line with all events at this venue between August 27 and 29.