Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance paramedic invited to speak at East Midlands Major Trauma Network conference

A paramedic from Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance was invited to take part in the East Midlands Major Trauma Network’s annual conference which focussed on ‘the patient journey through the major trauma pathway, from zero hour to rehabilitation’.

By Shelley Marriott
20 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 9:43am

Presenting the first talk, Zero Hour, the pre-hospital challenges; family and staff perspectives, paramedic Danielle Gray took the audience through a typical Helicopter Emergency Medical Service day, while discussing the aviation, clinical, geographical and environmental challenges faced.

She said: “I included a case study of a former patient who lost his life after a motorcycle accident, aged 22.

Paramedic Danielle Gray was invited to speak at the East Midlands Major Trauma Network’s annual conference

“I was able to discuss the challenges we faced with this case and what we do as a high-functioning specialist team to overcome these challenges and what we have learnt from them.

“The patient’s parents attended and supported my presentation, explaining how they were supported by LNAA’s patient and family liaison officer.

“His mother bravely shared the family’s perspective of this incident, which demonstrated both raw emotion and gratitude.”

The conference covered other areas of the patient journey including the trauma unit and major trauma centre perspectives as well as a presentation demonstrating some of the innovative research unfolding that may influence current and future practice in the care of major trauma patients.

