Help Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance raise £48,000 in The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge 2022

The charity needs to raise £24,000 in online donations to secure a match pot that will double the amount raised.

All donations will support LNAA’s vital lifesaving work, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until December 6, all donations will have twice the impact meaning the donations will reach £48,000.

Make a donation to support LNAA’s vital lifesaving work, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

A spokesman from LNAA said: “Whether at the beachside, on the roadside or in the countryside, our critical care team respond to emergencies of the most serious kind, providing medical interventions that can mean the difference between life and death.

“And it is the generosity of people who support us that enables us to deliver this life-saving service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We receive no Government funding and rely on the generosity of the people of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Donations during the Christmas Challenge will be generously matched by our sponsors, Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Countryside Appeal and The Hospital Saturday Fund.

“But in order to access the £24,000 we have in the matching pot, we need to raise £24,000 in online donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope everyone will give generously this year to help us reach our target and enable us to help keep our iconic helicopter flying and our critical care cars operational 24/7 as we move into the busy winter months.”

Visit www.ambucopter.org.uk/BigGive if you would like to make a donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad