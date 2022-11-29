'Lightning bolt' moment for Mansfield school choir at Jake Bugg's milestone Nottingham gig

Students from Queen Elizabeth’s Academy choir were delighted to perform for an audience of 10,000 at the weekend, as they supported Jake Bugg for his hometown gig at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena.

The homecoming marked 10 years of Jake’s No 1 debut self-titled album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keely Sanders, marketing and communications officer at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy said the ‘amazing’ opportunity arose when Jake Bugg’s management approached Inspire Music to recommend a choir.

Jake Bugg is all smiles with the Queen Elizabeth Academy choir.

She said the recommended choir would then be invited to perform alongside Jake at the milestone city show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keely said: “Queen Elizabeth’s Academy choir were suggested, leading to this incredible moment with the choir recording at the Old Library in Mansfield, and then performing at the concert.”

Jake Bugg, from Clifton in Nottingham, said: “What a night, what a week. Thank you all for singing, supporting and celebrating the 10th anniversary of album one. Loved every minute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lu Blackband, projects administrator for Nottinghamshire Music Education Hub, said: “Nottinghamshire Music Hub and Inspire Youth Arts were delighted to be able to support the Queen Elizabeth Academy choir on their arena debut with Jake Bugg at the weekend.

“We love an opportunity to showcase Nottinghamshire talent so we were thrilled the choir was chosen to participate in such a high-profile performance to an audience of 10,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They did Jake, their families and their school community proud – huge congratulations to the choir on an outstanding performance.”

Queen Elizabeth’s Academy student, 15-year-old Danny Bird, who performed with the choir, said: “I was stood on stage trying to take it all in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People were holding their phones in the air, you could see them lit up as the crowd were singing along in the arena.

“It truly confirmed this is what I want to do with my future. It was a really good experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Williams, music subject lead at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, said: “The choir were fantastic.