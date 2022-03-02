Lifesaving police drone donated to search and rescue team by Nottinghamshire Police

The force’s drones’ unit is in the process of upgrading some of its life-saving, crime-fighting aerial equipment and has decided to hand one of its current drones, which is now surplus to requirements, to colleagues at the Nottinghamshire Search and Rescue Team (NSART).

The thermal-image-capable aircraft will enable volunteer rescuers at the charity to make aerial searches in the dark – something they are currently unable to do.

Police drone pilots will also be offering enhanced training and support as part of the deal.

Nottinghamshire Police have donated a drone to Nottinghamshire Search and Rescue Team (NSART).

NSART Drone Team lead Chris Newton, speaking after receiving the drone at Police HQ said: “The donation to the team has greatly increased our drone capabilities, allowing us to deploy drones alongside our foot teams after dark. This aerial support will improve our search efficiency and will help us to save lives.

“The drone they have donated to us is the same model we have been hoping to buy ourselves but simply don’t have the funds available. By giving us the ability to extend our aerial searches after sunset this really is game changing for us.”

PC Vince Saunders, chief drone pilot at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The search and rescue team are all volunteers with a wide range of experience and expertise.

“They have supported the police for nearly ten years and since the force's drones unit was formed in 2020 we have also worked closely with them on a couple of jobs.

“The drone we are donating has an advanced thermal imaging camera attached to it which is capable to identifying missing people in the dark.

“I have no doubt that it will be put to excellent use in the coming years and am delighted we have been able to offer some support to this outstanding charity.”

Nottinghamshire Search and Rescue Team regularly works in partnership with Nottinghamshire Police to assist with searches for high risk and vulnerable missing people. The team is a former beneficiary of the Chief Constable’s charity fund.

The force’s Drone unit, a shared resource with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, operates six drones of varying sizes and is available to carry out responsive and pre-planned operations across the county 24 hours a day.

Its team of 17 volunteer pilots operate a fleet of six drones, three of which are able to track vehicles using high powered zoom cameras. The team now has smaller support drones with improve thermal capabilities and the ability to stay in the air for longer.

Nottinghamshire Search and Rescue Team are available to respond to the Police 24 hours a day 365 days a year to help search for vulnerable missing people.