“Life without him isn't the same", says Mansfield family of 11-year-old who died after Leukaemia battle

Joel McKevitt-Wilson of Mansfield.

‘Thumbs up for Joel’ is a dedicated fund at The Children and Young People's Cancer Association, raising money for research into Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) in memory of Mansfield’s Joel McKevitt-Wilson, who passed away in 2024.

Joel passed away in September 2024 at the age of 11 due to complications related to Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML).

Joel's older brother, Ethan, has organised a fundraiser with the support of the 8th Mansfield Scout Group, which Joel was also a member of.

Ethan and the scouts will participate in a sponsored Peaks Night Hike to raise money for Joel's named fund, aimed at developing ‘kinder, new treatments’ for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) in children.

Ethan shared: “My brother faced his condition with endless bravery and lived his whole life appreciating every adventure along the way.

“Life without him isn't the same. But I am ready to do my best in making a difference whilst making him proud.”

Remembering Joel

Before his diagnosis, life for Joel and his family was a joyful whirlwind filled with school, activities, pets, and vibrant experiences.

Joel, an Asquith Primary School student, loved swimming, going for long bike rides, and enjoying fun days out.

He cherished walking his dogs, whom he adored dearly.

A dedicated Scout, Joel actively participated and contributed in community activities, growing increasingly confident and outgoing in recent years.

He embraced life enthusiastically and enjoyed expanding his vast collections of Lego and Nerf guns.

Since the age of three, Joel had dreamed of a career in the police force, aspiring to become an armed response officer.

Joel was fiercely loving towards his family, offering support and encouragement to his parents, grandparents, brothers, and friends.

When receiving the devastating news at the hospital that they suspected Joel had Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, a rarer type of blood cancer, Joel remained perfectly calm.

His family shared how he said: “Oh great, so I’ve got cancer… Not exactly what I wanted for Christmas.”

Following the diagnosis, procedures, treatment plans, and chemotherapy started immediately, and it was full steam ahead.

Joel’s primary goal was to get better and return to his normal life, so his family focused on looking forward.

Although Joel responded well to his first cycle of treatment; that positive response did not continue.

As a result, Joel required a stem cell transplant for a chance at a cure. This became Joel’s new focus: to get to Sheffield and to recover.

Sadly, Joel was experiencing serious complications from an infection he had contracted.

This, along with a secondary condition caused by chemotherapy, ultimately led to a brief stay in the Intensive Care Unit.

The family then received the devastating news that the damage to Joel’s brain was too severe for the medical team to assist him any further.

Joel spent his last days at Rainbows Hospice with his family.

Fundraising

In memory of Joel, his family aims to raise funds for research into more effective treatments for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML).

Currently, the only available treatments are designed for adults, which can have devastating consequences for children.

Joel spent his last Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and his very last birthday all in the hospital.

The severe side effects of these treatments required that he constantly receive support for neutropenia and other conditions caused by the treatment.

Joel’s mum, Laura, added: “We seek better outcomes for all children so that they can achieve their hopes and dreams.

“No child should endure such suffering, and no family should have to lose someone they love so deeply.

“The world is a dimmer place without Joel’s bright light.

“However, knowing him so well, I can imagine him saying – ‘Well, maybe just turn on the lamp then.’

“Let this effort be a way to bring back a bit of his light and keep it shining.”

Readers can support the family’s fundraising efforts by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/hikeforjoel.

For more information about Joel's story and his named fund, see more at specialnamedfunds.cclg.org.uk/thumbs-up-for-joel/.