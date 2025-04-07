Nottinghamshire Police disclose the most targeted areas for burglaries as six recorded every day on averageNottinghamshire Police disclose the most targeted areas for burglaries as six recorded every day on average
Nottinghamshire Police disclose the most targeted areas for burglaries as six recorded every day on average

Burglary hotspots in Nottinghamshire revealed – but where did Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw rank?

By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Apr 2025, 14:48 BST
Nottinghamshire Police disclose the most targeted areas for burglaries as six recorded every day on average.

Nottinghamshire Police has recorded more than 1,700 home burglaries in the last year alone, but just six per cent resulted in charge or summons, a new investigation has revealed.

Data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information Requests has found that 6,673 residential break-ins have been recorded by Nottinghamshire Police in the last three years.

According to the Legal Expert data, out of 1,1728 home invasions logged last year, just 111 (six per cent) resulted in a person being charged or summonsed.

All data provided is from Legal Expert at www.legalexpert.co.uk/criminal-injury-compensation/compensation-for-robbery-victim-claims.

Check out the burglary hotspots across the county…

276 residential burglaries in City Central were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police between January 2024 and December 2024.

1. City Central

276 residential burglaries in City Central were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police between January 2024 and December 2024. Photo: Contributed/City Hall

Photo Sales
219 residential burglaries in Bassetlaw were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police between January 2024 and December 2024.

2. Bassetlaw

219 residential burglaries in Bassetlaw were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police between January 2024 and December 2024. Photo: Worksop Town Centre/National World

Photo Sales
157 residential burglaries in Ashfield were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police between January 2024 and December 2024.

3. Ashfield

157 residential burglaries in Ashfield were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police between January 2024 and December 2024. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
148 residential burglaries in City South were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police between January 2024 and December 2024.

4. City South

148 residential burglaries in City South were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police between January 2024 and December 2024. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice