Nottinghamshire Police has recorded more than 1,700 home burglaries in the last year alone, but just six per cent resulted in charge or summons, a new investigation has revealed.

Data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information Requests has found that 6,673 residential break-ins have been recorded by Nottinghamshire Police in the last three years.

According to the Legal Expert data, out of 1,1728 home invasions logged last year, just 111 (six per cent) resulted in a person being charged or summonsed.

All data provided is from Legal Expert at www.legalexpert.co.uk/criminal-injury-compensation/compensation-for-robbery-victim-claims.

Check out the burglary hotspots across the county…

1 . City Central 276 residential burglaries in City Central were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police between January 2024 and December 2024. Photo: Contributed/City Hall Photo Sales

2 . Bassetlaw 219 residential burglaries in Bassetlaw were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police between January 2024 and December 2024. Photo: Worksop Town Centre/National World Photo Sales

3 . Ashfield 157 residential burglaries in Ashfield were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police between January 2024 and December 2024. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales