But then not many people are like 79-year-old Rainworth man Gordon Foster, who has been reflecting on his proud time as church organist and choirmaster, sports reporter, grassroots football enthusiast, community stalwart and all-round good egg.

The memories started to flood back when Gordon and his wife, Joan, made a trip to York Minster last month to meet the new King at a Maundy Thursday service.

The monarch presented him with Royal Maundy money, symbolic silver coins, to mark his 50 years as organist and choirmaster at St Simon and St Jude’s Church in Rainworth.

Gordon Foster at the organ at St Simon and St Jude's Church in Rainworth, where he has played for 50 years.

A half-century that included the day when he played at his daughter Helen’s wedding in Bristol, and the service was taken by a certain Rowan Williams, a friend of her husband Francis but also someone who just happened to be the Archbishop Of Canterbury at the time!

As for Wembley, well Gordon can’t profess to have scored a goal or even graced the turf at the home of English football. But it was Rainworth Miners Welfare’s famous run to the FA Vase final there in 1982 that triggered his love for non-league football and led to a dramatic career-change when he became a journalist for the Chad.

"One Saturday afternoon, I was playing the organ at a St Simon and St Jude wedding,” he recalls. “When it was over, I nipped across to watch the second half of Rainworth’s Vase tie against Frecheville, of Sheffield. Instantly, I just felt it was the club I wanted to belong to.”

Gordon was among the thousands who flocked to Wembley, where Rainworth lost 3-0 to Forest Green Rovers. Within a couple of years, he had joined the club’s committee and was editing their matchday programme.

Gordon Foster, with wife Joan, after he had been presented with Royal Maundy money by King Charles III at York Minster last month to mark his 50 years as a church organist in Rainworth.

When a sports reporting vacancy at the Chad cropped up in 1989, he jumped at the chance. He felt his career as a housing officer at Ashfield District Council was going nowhere and he fancied a mid-life change.

"The editor, Jeremy Plews, said it would be for £1,000 a year less than I was on at the council,” Gordon remembers.

"But Joan said if I didn’t do it, I would regret it for the rest of my life. We managed things so the family income wouldn’t suffer. The job was much more enjoyable than the housing office!”

Gordon went on to spend 20 happy years on the Chad’s sports desk, covering all the best non-league action in the area, most notably at Alfreton Town.

A special cake presented to Gordon by members of St Simon and St Jude's Church in Rainworth to celebrate his 50th anniversary as organist there.

The only downside was that the job restricted his commitment to Rainworth. But he continued to edit the programme until 2013 and still watches Saturday home games.

Gordon says the switch to the Chad was”the best move I ever made” – and as defining as a similar one he had undertaken 16 years earlier when he first took up his role at St Simon and St Jude.

For seven years, he had been comfortably ensconced as the organist at Sutton Road Methodist Church in Huthwaite (now the Greek Orthodox Church), where Joan was a member. They had married in 1965 and had two children, Lisa, now 56, and the aforementioned Helen, now 54 and a Church Of England priest.

"I didn’t need to move,” Gordon says. “But an advert appeared in the Chad for an organist and choirmaster at Rainworth and a friend told me how good the organ was there.”

The Rainworth Miners Welfare team that reached the FA Vase final at Wembley in 1982 and sparked Gordon Foster's love of amateur football.

Before he knew it, he found himself being “subtly interviewed” for the post by the vicar, the Rev John Fern, who eventually persuaded him to accept.

"It was a wrench to leave but, not long afterwards, the three Methodist churches in Huthwaite consolidated into one at Sherwood Street, where they already had a good organist, so I would have lost my job anyway.”

Some might call it fate. Gordon, for whom his faith has been so important since his days as a young boy from a churchgoing family in Welbeck, points instead to the guidance of God.

Divine intervention has possibly nurtured his love-affair with the organ too. The interest has been there since the age of eight when he started piano lessons, and he later graduated to the harmonium. But he rarely took interest in practising and, remarkably, he has never had any kind of music exam in his life.

“However, at one church Sunday school service when I was 14, there was no-one available to play and someone remembered I had had piano lessons, so I stepped in,” recalls Gordon.

“From there, I joined a youth club in Sutton, where they had a pipe organ, and the organist, a Mrs Marsh, fascinated me. When she played, it was fabulous and I thought: I want some of this! That was my motivation to take up the pipe organ.”

St Simon and St Jude's Church in Rainworth, where Gordon Foster has been organist and choirmaster for 50 years.

Within months, he started going out with Joan and he was soon on the assistant organists’ rota at her chapel.

The rest is history – and what a history it has been. Along the way, Gordon has received inspiration from the “wonderful” Donald Weston, former organist at Sutton Road who “could spot a wrong note at 1,000 paces”. He has received a few lessons from Malcolm Cousins, renowned former organist at St Peter’s Church in Mansfield. And he has been on the occasional Royal School of Church Music course.

But by and large, he has been self-taught. And that has included overcoming personal issues, as well as musical hurdles.

"Taking over as choirmaster meant training the choir and taking choir practice, which was difficult for me because I have always been diffident and shy,” Gordon explains.

But the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Unlike many others that bit the dust during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, the Rainworth church choir is still going strong. And both Gordon and Joan, 77, who has been a member of the choir for 46 years, have received the prestigious Bishop’s Award for services to church music.

The acclaim of your peers can be as gratifying as awards, though. Which is why Gordon was overwhelmed by a special service at St Simon and St Jude to mark his 50th anniversary.

At one time, he feared he wouldn’t reach the milestone after a prostate cancer scare four years ago. “But my consultant said: you’ll do that, no problem,” he says.

"The service was fabulous. A full church turned up.

"One of my big things has been encouraging others – whether it be in church, at work or in football. So it was pleasing to see two ladies, Clare Harris and Elaine Hughes, who I have started to encourage to play the organ, perform in public for the first time.”

Whisper it gently, but it is conceivable that Clare will, one day, take over the hot seat. However, the redoubtable Gordon Foster stresses that is very much “a long-term aim”. He has no plans to move aside just yet. Not while he’s fit for a king.

