Unique is a word bandied around too often when it comes to property. But with this family home in Mansfield, the description almost doesn’t cut it at all because the four-bedroom gem is so individualistic.

From the outside, it gives the appearance of a country ranch. As you go inside, your breath is taken away by a spectacular gallery landing, which overlooks the entrance hall.

And so the tone is set for the rest of the Chesterfield Road South house, which is on the market for £525,000 with Mansfield estate agents Staton & Cushley.

The hall leads you to the central point of the home which is a spacious, open-plan lounge and kitchen. The conservatory offers another terrific living and dining area, and a versatile bonus is a good-sized gym that could also be converted into a home office.

Completing the ground floor is a utility room and the master bedroom, which has access to the garden, a dressing room and also an en suite bathroom.

The impressive landing greets you on the first floor, where the other three double bedrooms can be found. All of them boast en suite facilities, and one of them has its own dressing room.

Outside, this remarkable home is accessed by a private driveway off Chesterfield Road and sits on a generously-sized plot. There is a double garage and a space for off-street parking, while beautiful, established and well-maintained gardens surround the property.

Seeing is believing, so please check out the house via our photo gallery below.

1 . Private driveway The four-bedroom home is accessed via a private driveway off Chesterfield Road. It gives an exclusive and rural feel to the property, which sits on a generously-sized plot. Photo: Staton & Cushley Photo Sales

2 . Pleasant approach Not long now as we negotiate the pleasant approach to the £525,000 property. Photo: Staton & Cushley Photo Sales

3 . Come on inside! 'Welcome!' is the message as we knock on the distinctive, arch feature front door. Photo: Staton & Cushley Photo Sales

4 . Entrance hallway The front door leads into this entrance hall, with its laminate flooring and spotlights. Overlooking it is a spectacular gallery landing. More of that later. Photo: Staton & Cushley Photo Sales

