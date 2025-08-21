‘Levelling Up’: The major regeneration projects happening across Mansfield and Ashfield

Councils across Nottinghamshire say dozens of projects to improve left-behind areas are progressing – after millions of pounds in funding was awarded under the former Conservative Government’s Levelling Up agenda.

Former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson made Levelling Up one of his government’s top aims after winning the 2019 General Election, under which he promised to improve areas that had suffered from a lack of investment for decades.

However last year a report by the Government’s public accounts committee – which examines the value for money of Government projects – said a huge number of projects awarded money under the flagship Tory policy had been plagued by delays.

Concerns were also raised that councils were spending “scarce public resources” on failed bids in an attempt to land money.

The policy included the Levelling Up Fund, for which there were three rounds of bidding, the Towns Fund, and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Between them, the funds will have seen £10.4 billion spent on local areas since 2020.

Across Nottinghamshire, a significant amount of money is being spent on a number of schemes.

While work on a number of schemes is yet to begin, councils say they will be starting soon.

Mansfield District Council and the Mansfield Place Board have received £12.3m from the Towns Fund, £20m from the Levelling Up Fund and £2.96m from the shared prosperity fund.

Five projects funded by the Towns Fund, including Berry Hill Destination Park, the Warsop Health Hub, and West Nottinghamshire College Future Technology Centre, will be completed by 2025, the council says.

The Berry Hill Destination Park includes a new visitor centre, café, play area and repairs to pathways.

The council said visitor centre foundations are laid and timber framework is going in over the next two weeks; new footpaths are almost complete; and the car park completed and resurfaced.

The Warsop Health Hub is now open and complete.

Building work at the The Mansfield Ambition Exchange (formerly known as Future Technology and Skills Exchange) – at West Nottinghamshire College – is complete, with the first students due to attend in September.

The council says money from the Levelling Up Partnership “was awarded relatively recently”, and there is still progress to be made on these. Some of the projects are led by Nottinghamshire County Council and other agencies.

Projects include £7.4m to remodel the Bellamy and Oak Tree estates and improve housing quality and access to services, £3.2m for a youth centre on the Bellamy estate to help divert young people from crime and anti-social behaviour, £2m for streetscaping and public realm improvements in the centre of Mansfield – with initial proposals due to be presented to the council’s cabinet this month – as well as £2m for improvements to Sainsbury’s junction, a local traffic pinch-point.

Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “Mansfield District, which has suffered years of under investment, has really embraced all the levelling up funding opportunities that they have successfully bid for in recent times.

“The schemes we have supported, many with match funding, have been, and will continue to be, transformational for our communities, supporting local businesses and increasing skills and creating job opportunities for our residents.

“The new Warsop Health Hub is ground-breaking in its approach to providing accessible health and wellbeing services by fostering social connections to support local initiatives. Berry Hill Park, which came close to closing because of neglect before the council took on its management, now has a multi-million pound scheme nearing completion that will transform the park into a flagship public space.

“The Mansfield Connect scheme to create a new civic and multi-agency hub along with urban greening streetscaping and improvements to Mansfield’s historic marketplace, will transform and regenerate the town centre.

“Our continuing ambition to bring more young people to the town centre, as a result of our excellent partnership with West Nottinghamshire College, will be given another boost with the opening of the £8.9m Mansfield Ambition Exchange in September, delivering Level 3 and higher courses.”

And Ashfield District Council says it has successfully rolled out £1.3 million in funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), distributed by the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA)

Projects included the refurbishment work at Ashfield’s Cornerstone Theatre, in partnership with ATTFE, breathing new life into the key cultural venue, as well as planned public realm improvements at Central Walk and Chapel Street in Hucknall, with design work underway and a public consultation planned.

Community and business grants have also been offered, and collaborative work with the Teversal, Stanton Hill and Skegby Neighbourhood Forum is helping shape projects aligned with the Stanton Hill Investment Plan, the council adds.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “This funding gives us the flexibility to deliver meaningful projects that directly benefit our communities.

“It’s fantastic to see that this funding is already making a difference, from helping residents into better jobs to supporting local businesses and improving public spaces.

“We’re making sure every pound goes towards building a stronger, more vibrant Ashfield. I’m excited to see how the projects progress even further over time.”

And The Shaping Sherwood’s Revival (Ollerton and Clipstone Regeneration) programme was initially awarded funding through the third round of the Levelling Up Fund in late 2023.

“Following a national pause in the programme in 2024, the council received formal confirmation of LUF funding in April 2025, with a revised spend deadline of March 2028,” the council added.

“The council is working to progress both plans within the required delivery timescales. The Clipstone regeneration scheme includes the development of new commercial and industrial units (phase 1) which received planning permission earlier this year, an enhanced sports and leisure offer (phase 2) which plans have been submitted and an educational and recreational scheme associated with the Vicar Water Country Park (phase 3) which plans are still being designed.

“The Ollerton regeneration plans aim to provide an enhanced town centre space, creating jobs, driving economic growth and improving spaces for local people to socialise and access key services.

“Plans aim to deliver a boutique cinema and residential, retail and hospitality spaces, as well as public sector spaces. There will be a drop-in event for residents on Thursday, September 11, to view the final designs before a planning application is submitted later this year.”

