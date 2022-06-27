Levelling Up funding could help create more health services and new swimming pool for Eastwood

The Healthy Heart of Eastwood is the latest bid for the Levelling Up Fund the MP is supporting, after successfully securing money for the Ashfield part of his constituency.

Broxtowe Borough Council has worked hard developing the bid which includes Walker Street Wellbeing Hub, which is an essential element to this bid, and would make a significant improvement to health outcomes in Eastwood.

Coun Milan Radulovic, leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, with Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson

This project would transform an old school site into the Hub and would include a new GP surgery, pharmacy, a six lane community swimming pool and new library facility.

Mr Anderson says says existing GP facilities in Eastwood are currently overstretched and are functioning out of buildings that are inadequate, meaning a new GP surgery is a necessity for the town.

And Eastwood does not currently have a swimming pool so a six laned pool would be a fantastic coup for the town and could also be a great income provider due to its size. This will also benefit residents in areas such as Selston who do not have access to a pool of this size.

A huge transformation to Durban House is also planned. This part of the bid will fund necessary structural changes to the building to enable the Durban House Community Hub, a registered charity, to facilitate a range of health and work-related services.

The £20 million scheme also includes a pharmacy, library, improvements to the town centre and a cycle/walkway to major employment sites.

Mr Anderson said: “Eastwood has been a forgotten town for too long. This Levelling Up bid would ensure Eastwood would catch up at last.

"The health of the Eastwood residents is paramount, and my support for all of these projects will see a vast improvement of the health and wellbeing of the town.