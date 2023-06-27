Learning disability festival returns to Mansfield and Ashfield, championing diversity and difference

Founded and run by Unanima Theatre, charitable organisation OneConversation and funded by Arts Council England, National Portfolio Organisation. OneFest aims to highlight and reduce the stigma and discrimination experienced by learning disabled and autistic people, as well as campaign for societal levelling-up.

An array of artists, comedians and creatives will be showcasing their talents across seven different events comprised of music, video game tournaments, comedy shows, an exclusive learning disabled and autistic nightclub and many more.

Performances will take place between July 15-21, with the Saturday kicking-off with Nottinghamshire’s first Learning Disability Pride event in Mansfield’s Market Place.

OneFest in Mansfield Market Place 2022. Picture: OneFest

OneFest organisers Tracy Radford and Brad English first set up the event in 2019.

Tracy said: “OneFest was born out of the desire to give those living with learning disabilities the chance to live in parallel to that of the rest of the population, without prejudice.

“It offers these individuals a supportive space whereby the community can come together to experience new and inclusive culture and creativity, alongside and in celebration of the learning disabled and autistic.”

During the free opening event, a Learning Disability PRIDE march and a day-long oasis of partying will be brought to guests by a line-up of amazing artists, including Deep Down Brass, ThePETEBOX, The Harry Styles Experience, by Adam Ingles, Dua Lipa tribute by Rachel Fuller and The OneFest House Band.

Neurodivergent and disabled comedians Harriet Dyer, David Eagle and Richard Stott will also grace the stage at Andwhynot, on Leeming Street, for a comedy mixed bill.

Joining the artists will be international beatboxing star SK SHLOMO, who has collaborated with megastar acts like Ed Sheeran, Bjork and Gorillaz, with the award-winning solo show Breathe, described as “a rollercoaster love-letter to the lifesaving power of beats, bass and breathing”. Other performers such as Not Your Circus Dogs will be performing a live protest movement show during the week.

Tracey said: “Much of the event is British Sign Language-interpreted and is either free to enter or priced at £5 and under, which we’ve done to keep the event as accessible as possible for those that want to come and enjoy the fun.”

Also appearing will be Oliver Pratley, who first performed at the festival in 2022. Oliver, a junior swimming world record holder with Down’s syndrome, had been beat boxing and drumming at home for eight years with no outlet or opportunity to demonstrate his skills until OneFest last year. This year, Oliver will take to the stage again, teaming up with International artists, beat boxing legend ThePETEBOX and rock band supreme, Tigercub.

Oliver said: “OneFest has been the best thing ever. I have shown my talent to so many people and can’t wait for everyone to see me perform this year.”

To find out more about OneFest including the full line-up and events, see onefest.oneconversation.co.uk