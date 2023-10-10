News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield man who lost his leg after cancer diagnosis praises support from new Macmillan Cancer Support service

A Mansfield who lost his leg after he was diagnosed with bone cancer has praised the help he received from a new Macmillan Cancer Support service.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:03 BST
Will Yates, 23, from Mansfield, was diagnosed with bone cancer in April 2021 after his leg snapped in half while out walking with his girlfriend.

The location of the tumour meant his leg wouldn’t heal so he had to have an operation to amputate his leg, alongside five rounds of chemotherapy.

After treatment, Will struggled to come to terms with the sudden change in his circumstances as his aspirations for a career in engineering were put on hold and he adapted to life in a wheelchair.

Will Yates, 23, from Mansfield, had to have his leg amputated after he was diagnosed with bone cancer in April 2021
Will Yates, 23, from Mansfield, had to have his leg amputated after he was diagnosed with bone cancer in April 2021
He was referred to Macmillan Clinical Psychologist Naomi Pye at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust who has been supporting him through the experience.

Will said: “I started seeing Naomi after the operation. She’s been a big help. I was struggling to come to terms with the cancer itself and then also the permanent damage it had done to my body. To also deal with becoming a disabled person from it has been really quite hard. It definitely got me down. Life was completely different from that point on.”

Will had been studying for a degree in electronic engineering at Loughborough University and had planned to do a Masters. He was diagnosed towards the end of his third year.

He continued: “Everything is different now. It’s just simple things like if you’re cooking, the counter tops aren’t the right height if you’re sat down in a wheelchair. And when you’re having chemo your body is weak, so having to constantly lift your arms to reach the counter top is really tiring.”

“Talking to Naomi really helped. It was useful to say what was on my mind, then she’d unpick it and explain why I was feeling that way. She really helped me come to terms with everything and stay positive.

“I think I’d have struggled a lot more if it wasn’t for Naomi. I wasn’t sure about therapy at first, but looking back, I don’t think I’d have been able to get on with life without it.”

The new service will complement the existing psychological support service at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and give more people access to psychological support.

