Mansfield man who lost his leg after cancer diagnosis praises support from new Macmillan Cancer Support service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Will Yates, 23, from Mansfield, was diagnosed with bone cancer in April 2021 after his leg snapped in half while out walking with his girlfriend.

The location of the tumour meant his leg wouldn’t heal so he had to have an operation to amputate his leg, alongside five rounds of chemotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After treatment, Will struggled to come to terms with the sudden change in his circumstances as his aspirations for a career in engineering were put on hold and he adapted to life in a wheelchair.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Yates, 23, from Mansfield, had to have his leg amputated after he was diagnosed with bone cancer in April 2021

He was referred to Macmillan Clinical Psychologist Naomi Pye at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust who has been supporting him through the experience.

Will said: “I started seeing Naomi after the operation. She’s been a big help. I was struggling to come to terms with the cancer itself and then also the permanent damage it had done to my body. To also deal with becoming a disabled person from it has been really quite hard. It definitely got me down. Life was completely different from that point on.”

Will had been studying for a degree in electronic engineering at Loughborough University and had planned to do a Masters. He was diagnosed towards the end of his third year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Everything is different now. It’s just simple things like if you’re cooking, the counter tops aren’t the right height if you’re sat down in a wheelchair. And when you’re having chemo your body is weak, so having to constantly lift your arms to reach the counter top is really tiring.”

“Talking to Naomi really helped. It was useful to say what was on my mind, then she’d unpick it and explain why I was feeling that way. She really helped me come to terms with everything and stay positive.

“I think I’d have struggled a lot more if it wasn’t for Naomi. I wasn’t sure about therapy at first, but looking back, I don’t think I’d have been able to get on with life without it.”