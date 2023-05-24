The little cutie had to be cut free by a crew from Edwinstowe Fire Station after becoming trapped in a drainpipe.

Firefighters said the rescue, on Dukeries Complex, Boughton, was “complicated”, following the call on Tuesday, May 23, at 7pm, and the kitten was “lucky” to be alive, having been trapped for several days.

Sean McCallum, Edwinstowe watch manager, said "We believe the kitten had been trapped in the drainpipe for a few days, so at only eight weeks old, he is a very lucky little chap.”

Crews from Edwinstowe pictured with the rescued kitten.

Using small electric cutters, rescue crews at the scene were able to extricate the kitten and hand it safely to the RSPCA.

Inspector Kate Burris, from the RSPCA, attended the incident and provided specialist support, before taking the kitten for veterinary care once safely rescued.

Mr McCallum said: “We hear he’s doing very well.”