Staff at Banner Jones, which has an office at Corner House, Union Street, Mansfield, are preparing to take part in the Sparkle Night Walk to raise funds for Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospice.

The annual event sees thousands of people dress up in pink sparkle T-shirts and flashing bunny ears to walk 10 kilometres, with walkers due to start and finish at Chesterfield FC’s stadium on Saturday, July 1.

Last year, the event raised £171,500 for patients and families; funds that will allow the charity to provide palliative care for people with life-limiting illnesses free of charge.

In addition to providing daytime care, the charity also runs a 21-bed inpatient unit and relies largely upon the generosity of people such as those who participated in the Sparkle Walk and their sponsors for funding.

This is the third year a team from Banner Jones has taken part in the event, with the team raising about £1,000 for Ashgate Hospice in 2022.

Isabel Favell, a property executive in the residential property team at Banner Jones, one of this year’s 18 challenge participants from the firm, said: “This is a fantastic annual event that raises funds for such an important local cause that is close to the hearts of many of our own staff, and our clients.

“It’s great to see the team come together to show their support. Together we raised a fantastic amount in 2022, but we are hoping to beat our own record this year.”