Last chance to register for Nottinghamshire County Show's Make, Bake and Grow competition

Home bakers, crafters and amateur gardeners still have time to enter the Make, Bake and Grow competition at this year’s Nottinghamshire County Show.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 15:21 BST

Organisers of the event says that anybody who has yet to enter its Make, Bake and Grow section should put their name down now, because the window for entries will close on April 20.

The show takes place at the Newark Showground on May 13, and organisers are hoping for a bumper line-up of creations, from cakes to chutneys and artwork to homegrown veg, in the Make, Bake and Grow section, which has been relaunched for 2023.

The deadline for entries to the Make, Bake and Grow section is Thursday, April 20.

There is just a week left to register for the Make, Bake and Grow competition at Nottinghamshire County ShowThere is just a week left to register for the Make, Bake and Grow competition at Nottinghamshire County Show
There are 52 classes in total, including classes for the best Victoria sandwich, coffee and walnut cake and cherry scones, the best marmalades, jams and chutneys and the best eggs.

There is also a children’s section which is looking for the best decorated cup-cakes, a collage of a butterfly and best-looking cress head, as well as two special Eurovision classes, looking for the best song lyrics and the best Eurovision costume.

Gardeners, meanwhile, will be vying for a cash prize and a rosette for the county’s best asparagus, rhubarb, new potatoes and salad leaves.

While entrants will be required to take their produce and creations into the show first thing on the day.

Elizabeth Halsall, organiser of the Nottinghamshire County Show, said: “The county show was set up to showcase the best of the countryside and the rural crafts, garden produce and kitchen fare in our Make, Bake and Grow section are an important part of the event.

“It’s very important that nobody misses the cut-off point for registering, which is on April 20. Having 52 classes to co-ordinate is a big task and so we need to know in advance how much space we’ll require.

“We’d urge anybody to have a go, whether they’re a beginner or they’re more experienced. It’s all about having fun and getting involved, and they might easily go home with a rosette at the end of the day.”

To find out about how to enter the Make, Bake and Grow classes or for tickets visit www.nottinghamshirecountyshow.com.

