Last chance to have your say on Ashfield Fire Station returning to a full-time operation

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Authority say the consultation closes on Friday, December 23.

The consultation has been open for 12 weeks and leader of Ashfield District Council, Coun Jason Zadrozny and the Ashfield Independent team are having one last push to encourage Ashfield residents to have their say.

In September, Ashfield District Council formally backed the campaign to re-open the station 24 hours a day as it has been closed at night since 2018.

To take part in the consultation visit www.notts-fire.gov.uk/about-us/public-consultation-fire-cover-in-nottinghamshire.

Coun Zadrozny said: “I have consistently fought to return our fire station to 24 hour cover.

"Residents need to know that spending a few minutes having their say could save lives. Residents tell me they back our campaign in huge numbers but they now need to spend a minutes making it clear to fire bosses that we desperately need our station back full-time.

"We have a huge population and the fact that we are so close to the M1 and A38 necessitates a full-time station.”

Skegby resident, Jodine Cronshaw, said: “Taking part in the consultation only took a few minutes but I believe that it is critical.

"Like many residents in Ashfield, I have concerns about the fact that our fire station has to rely on ‘on call’ firefighters at night. This means we only have a part time station when we have full-time needs.