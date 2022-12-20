Supermarket Christmas opening times UK 2022: Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Asda, Tesco and Morrisons

No matter how organised and prepared you are for the festive season there is always those last minute things you might need or a mad dash to the supermarket when you realise you’ve forgotten the cranberry sauce.
All supermarket chains operate different hours than usual over the final few days of the year so don’t be caught out and end up missing out on those finishing touches.
Here is when supermarkets across the Mansfield and Ashfield area will be open over the festive period.
1. Asda
Asda on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, and Forest Road, New Ollerton, will be open 7am to 7pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day and 8am to 8pm on Tuesday, December 27, and Asda on Old Mill Lane Mansfield and Priestsic Road, Sutton, will be open 6am to 7pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day and 8am to 8pm on Tuesday, December 27.
Photo: Google
2. Tesco
Tesco Extra on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, will be open midnight to 6pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day and Tesco Extra on Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, will be open midnight to 6pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Tesco Express on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, Lakeside Point, Mansfield Road, Sutton, Low Moor Road, Kirkby, Southwell Road West, Kirklington Road, Rainworth, Alfreton Road, Sutton, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite, and Mansfield Road, Blidworth, will be open 6am to 10pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and 9am to 7pm on Boxing Day.
Photo: Google
3. Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, will be open from 6am to 7pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, 10am to 5pm on Boxing Day and 8am to 8pm on Tuesday, December 27, and Sainsbury's Local on Nottingham Road, Ravenshead, will be open 7am to 9pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and 9am to 9pm on Boxing Day.
Photo: Google
4. Aldi
Aldi on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield, Nottingham Road, Mansfield, Oakleaf Close, Mansfield, Mansfield Road, Sutton, Station Road, Sutton, Urban Road, Kirkby and Carter Lane, Shirebrook, will be open 7am to 6pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Photo: Rachel Atkins