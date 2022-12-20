Supermarket Christmas opening times UK 2022: Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Asda, Tesco and Morrisons

2. Tesco

Tesco Extra on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, will be open midnight to 6pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day and Tesco Extra on Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, will be open midnight to 6pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Tesco Express on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, Lakeside Point, Mansfield Road, Sutton, Low Moor Road, Kirkby, Southwell Road West, Kirklington Road, Rainworth, Alfreton Road, Sutton, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite, and Mansfield Road, Blidworth, will be open 6am to 10pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and 9am to 7pm on Boxing Day.

Photo: Google