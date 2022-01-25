More than 95 per cent of properties at the site have now been purchased since the first homes went on sale in 2019.

Located off Sherwood Way East, at the southern edge of the town, Berry Hill features a range of three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses.

Julie Wild, sales manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “Sales at Berry Hill have been consistently strong ever since we first launched the development back in February 2019.

Drone image of Bellway’s Berry Hill development in Mansfield

“The mix of three and four-bedroom house designs have proven extremely popular with buyers, while many people have been attracted by the prospect of living in a newly created village neighbourhood with a range of community facilities and outdoor space.

“Although there are only five homes still to be sold, the properties yet to be purchased include a variety of different house types, offering plenty of choice for prospective buyers.

"There are currently two homes available to buy, with the final three plots – including our two four-bedroom showhomes which are still open for viewings – due to be released onto the market soon.”

For more information about the development, call 01623 541364 or visit www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/berry-hill.