Mansfield MP urging Government against firing of unvaccinated health and care staff

Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, outside Parliament

Mr Bradley, who described himself as “massively pro-vaccine”, raised his concerns about additional staffing issues that would occur as a result of this decision during a debate.

Mr Bradley said: “This debate was hugely important and I’m pleased I was able to raise my concerns directly with Government.

"We already have huge backlogs and staff shortages across both health and social care and, as I said in my speech, this will now become a choice between having an unvaccinated carer or no carer at all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m sure that if many of us had an elderly relative in need of care, we would prefer them to have somebody rather than nobody.

“As we come out of the peak of transmission, it simply doesn’t make sense to thank those staff for their work throughout the highest risk periods of the pandemic and then sack them as the risk subsides.

"I’ve also been vocal in the past about the fact that I am completely against mandatory vaccinations.

“I hope that Government listens carefully and delays the February 3, deadline, hopefully with a view to reconsidering this measure altogether in due course.”