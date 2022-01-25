Mansfield MP urging Government against firing of unvaccinated health and care staff
Mansfield’s MP Ben Bradley is calling on the Government to think again about plans to sack thousands of health and care staff who are unvaccinated.
Mr Bradley, who described himself as “massively pro-vaccine”, raised his concerns about additional staffing issues that would occur as a result of this decision during a debate.
Mr Bradley said: “This debate was hugely important and I’m pleased I was able to raise my concerns directly with Government.
"We already have huge backlogs and staff shortages across both health and social care and, as I said in my speech, this will now become a choice between having an unvaccinated carer or no carer at all.
"I’m sure that if many of us had an elderly relative in need of care, we would prefer them to have somebody rather than nobody.
“As we come out of the peak of transmission, it simply doesn’t make sense to thank those staff for their work throughout the highest risk periods of the pandemic and then sack them as the risk subsides.
"I’ve also been vocal in the past about the fact that I am completely against mandatory vaccinations.
“I hope that Government listens carefully and delays the February 3, deadline, hopefully with a view to reconsidering this measure altogether in due course.”
