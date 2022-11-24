Landmark Mansfield building is up for rent as NHS office staff move out
A landmark building at a business park in Mansfield that has been home for NHS office staff for several years is available to let.
The distinctively-shaped Birch House, at the Ransom Wood Business Park on Southwell Road West, was built in 2008.
The NHS has occupied it as office rental space since its birth, with departments such as the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Area Team and the Mansfield and Ashfield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) operating from there.
But now it is surplus to NHS requirements, and it will be moving out between next month and May next year.
Therefore, the building is going on the market, and the first floor is already being offered for rent by Simpson and West Lettings Ltd, of Ransom Hall, for £168,211 per year or £14,018 per calendar month (excluding service charges).
James Cannon, managing director of the family-owned Ransom Wood Business Park, said: “We are promoting Birch House as a range of sizes as we are open to splitting it into multiple tenancies.”
The property is laid out in the shape of a Celtic cross and spans two storeys. It has four wings on both the ground floor and the first floor.
The first floor is a self-contained collection of offices, complete with lift, toilets, kitchen, comfort cooling and disabled facilities.
It is currently configured into three separate suites. One boasts eight individual offices or meeting rooms, each averaging 300 square feet. The others are predominantly open-plan, with a couple of small offices within.
The first floor comes with 55 parking spaces on site, with a further 38 spaces available to rent. Also on the 70-acre woodland site are a restaurant and children’s play area.
A spokesperson for Simpson and West said: “The property is built to a high standard and benefits from all the needs of a modern-day office building.
“It is currently available to let in various configurations, but this will change as tenants are signed up.
"We can offer it as a complete building of 29,602 square feet (from next June), the first floor only with an area of 14,000 square feet (from next March) and on a suite-by-suite basis, each suite averaging 3,000 square feet.
“Leases are available on a minimum term of five years. An onsite estates team would look after the property.”