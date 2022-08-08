Ladybrook Lane Post Office & Newsagents of Ladybrook Place, Mansfield, had lots to celebrate this week.

Kalpesh Bhatt, a postmaster for over 20 years, celebrated his service milestone and was joined by family on his 60th birthday.

The shop’s area manager, Gideon Hancock, was in attendance and presented the award.

Kalpesh's wife, Alka Bhatt, said: "I am just so proud of my husband. He doesn’t ask for anything, so we wanted to do something special for his birthday but also to commemorate over 20 years of service as we missed his 20-year mark due to covid.

”We wanted to celebrate surrounded by family and friends. Our family travelled from afar to spend the day with us.

”We had lots planned and wanted it to be a birthday to remember. We are so busy with the shop and hardly get time to spend with family.

”So, it is very special and fantastic to have celebrated like this.”

Staff member, Yolanda Cassidy celebrates 25 years of service. Pictured: Alka Bhatt, Yolanda Cassidy and Kalpesh Bhatt.

Yolanda Cassidy, a 71-year-old member of staff, also celebrated 25 years of service.

Alka said: “Yolanda has achieved 25 years of service. We wanted to combine celebrations and do something special.

”25 years is a huge achievement and we are thankful to have such a dedicated and loyal member of staff as part of the team.

”We are so appreciative of our staff and all that they do.

"Yolanda has been with us for a long time.