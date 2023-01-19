A Craft and Natter club is being launched next month.

It will be held at Trinity Methodist Church on High Street no the second Wednesday of every month, from 2-4pm, starting on February 8.

A spokesman said: “Whether it’s because of a New Year resolution or you just want to learn a new skill, the new Craft and Natter club in the village could be the thing for you.”

The idea for the group has its origins in the knitted Christmas angels the church congregation gave out to passers-by in the village in the weeks running up to Christmas in 2021 and 2022.

Deacon Dave Keegan said: “People loved receiving the angels so much that we wished we had been able to knit more.”

So, the church has decided to start early and invite others to assist with the knitting, while it also wants to produce knitted poppies for Remembrance Day – leading to the suggestion of a regular craft club.

Adele Stenton, organiser, said: “Any craft is welcome. Bring along your own craft and join us for a chat and refreshment. It’s also an opportunity for people to learn new crafts from the more experienced.”

The club is free to attend and there will be refreshments provided.