A suspect has been charged after police found a knuckleduster inside a car during a patrol in the Mansfield area.

The county-wide knife crime team were out on patrol in Mansfield when the ‘knuckleduster’ discovery was made.

After spotting a vehicle that intelligence suggested could be linked to criminal activity, officers pulled it over in Derby Road, Mansfield.

A search was then carried out of the car at around 11.40am on Tuesday, January 9, which resulted in a knuckleduster being seized.

Elliot Gledhill, of Charles Crescent, Doncaster, has since been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 21-year-old has been released on bail and is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

PC Dean Fenton, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife crime team, said: “Our main aim when we go out as a team is to identify and take weapons off our streets, and that includes knuckledusters.

“In fact, knuckledusters are among a number of offensive weapons, like zombie knives, samurai swords and friction lock batons, that are actually illegal to keep in a private setting in the UK – never mind being carried in public.

“The proactive patrols our knife crime teams carry out each day are key to the work we do and allow us to spot acts of potential criminality that might have otherwise been missed.

“We’re pleased to see that a suspect has now been charged with this offence and is due to appear before court.”