News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Two people in a serious condition after house fire in Selston

Police and fire crews from Ashfield, Alfreton and Eastwood attended a serious fire in Rawson Street in Selston just after 1am on Sunday, January 14 – as five people were taken to hospital.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two people were rescued by firefighters from the Selston property, with first aid carried out by both police officers and firefighters at the scene.

Both people have been transported to Queen’s Medical Centre where their condition is “serious”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire Police are working with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of the fire.

Most Popular
Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

A cordon will be in place while fire and police officers conduct a thorough investigation.

The investigation is likely to take a number of days.

Read More
Take a look at these captivating pictures of Nottinghamshire over the last centu...

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just before 1am on Sunday, January 14, we were called to a serious house fire in Selston, where persons were reported to be trapped inside the property.

“Fire engines from Ashfield, Alfreton and Eastwood attended to extinguish the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Firefighters rescued two people from the property and worked jointly with police colleagues to resuscitate them.

“EMAS and the Air Ambulance both attended the incident and continued casualty care.”

Three people had been able to self-rescue from the property before the arrival of emergency services, and all five people were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre on Derby Road, Lenton, Nottingham.

Anyone with information or has any mobile phone or dash cam footage is being asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0038 of the 14 January 2024.