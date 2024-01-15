Two people in a serious condition after house fire in Selston
Two people were rescued by firefighters from the Selston property, with first aid carried out by both police officers and firefighters at the scene.
Both people have been transported to Queen’s Medical Centre where their condition is “serious”.
Nottinghamshire Police are working with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of the fire.
A cordon will be in place while fire and police officers conduct a thorough investigation.
The investigation is likely to take a number of days.
A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just before 1am on Sunday, January 14, we were called to a serious house fire in Selston, where persons were reported to be trapped inside the property.
“Fire engines from Ashfield, Alfreton and Eastwood attended to extinguish the fire.
“Firefighters rescued two people from the property and worked jointly with police colleagues to resuscitate them.
“EMAS and the Air Ambulance both attended the incident and continued casualty care.”
Three people had been able to self-rescue from the property before the arrival of emergency services, and all five people were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre on Derby Road, Lenton, Nottingham.
Anyone with information or has any mobile phone or dash cam footage is being asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0038 of the 14 January 2024.